Baltimore Orioles Giving Jordyn Adams Fresh Start With Minor League Deal
The Baltimore Orioles continued to build depth for spring training, and perhaps the regular season, by agreeing to a minor league deal with outfielder Jordyn Adams recently.
Adams received an invitation to Major League spring training and he'll vie for what is likely one backup outfield spot for opening day.
The Angels designated Adams for assignment and non-tendered him at the deadline in November, making him a free agent.
The Orioles are looking to see what they can harness out of Adams, who is just 25 years old and was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. But, even with the raw talent he's only had made a smattering of appearances at the Major League level.
He made his Major League debut in 2023 and played in 17 games for the Angels, as he slashed .128/.125/.128/.253 and drove in a run. He struck out 16 times and didn't draw a walk.
He only played in 11 games last season, but he showed improvement. He hit his first Major League home run, drove in four RBI and only struck out 12 times. He also drew three walks. He slashed .229/.289/.314/.603.
What Adams does have an abundance is speed. As MLB.com’s Jake Rill pointed out, Adams was graded at 80 on speed as a prospect. That is the highest rating a prospect can receive during the scouting process.
Adams comes by the speed naturally. He was a football and baseball star at Green Hope High School in Cary, N.C., where he played in the Under Armour all-America baseball game and in the U.S. Army all-America Bowl.
He committed to playing both baseball and football at the University of North Carolina but the Angels drafted him No. 17 overall and offered him a $3.4 million signing bonus.
Adams slowly worked his way through the minor league system, and he earned that promotion in 2023 with one of his best minor league seasons. With AAA Salt Lake, he slashed .265/.351/.466 with 13 home runs, 60 RBI, and 37 stolen bases before his call-up on Aug. 1.
The Orioles have five outfielders on their 40-man roster, including Colton Cowser, who finished second in American League rookie of the year voting recently.
The Orioles also have recent free agent signee Tyler O'Neill, holdover center fielder Cedric Mullins and highly-touted young outfielder Heston Kjerstad, who started to show good signs at the plate late last season.
The Orioles traded for Daz Cameron in late October and, at the moment, he projects as the fifth outfielder.