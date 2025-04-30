Baltimore Orioles Grab Two High School Southpaws in Latest 2025 MLB Mock Draft
The Baltimore Orioles have a clear weakness both on their current roster and in their farm system, but the latter could be fixed in this year's MLB draft.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently released his latest 2025 MLB mock draft, and it featured the Orioles adding high school southpaws with two of their three first round selections.
They received two compensation picks and could use them to invest in the future of their staff.
Not only do they have arguably the worst pitching in MLB right now, but six of their top seven prospects are offensive players. There is not one player in their farm system who seems like a sure-fire hit right now, so it would definitely make sense to try to address that.
No. 19 - LHP Jack Bauer - Lincoln-Way East HS (IL)
Get ready to use a lot of memes from the hit TV show "24" if Bauer is indeed the selection.
His fastball has already hit 102 mph and he is one of the most exciting players in this draft class.
The top-rated southpaw in their farm system is Luis De Leon at No. 14, and he is the only lefty in their top 30. Adding a left-hander seems crucial.
If they could get even a sliver of control on his already elite fastball, he could become one of the hardest throwers in all of baseball.
No. 30 - C Caden Bodine - Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
This selection could be a little bit controversial, seeing as they have a cornerstone catcher and their top prospect is a catcher/first baseman. But Bodine has a very intriguing bat that may be to hard to pass on at No. 30.
The switch-hitter hits both sides of the plate well and has hit above .300 in each of his three seasons with the Chants. The issue is that he doesn't have much pop in his bad, but did have11 home runs as a freshman.
This could be a "take the player and figure out a fit later" type of situation.
No. 32 - LHP Cameron Appenzeller - Glenwood HS (IL)
Whereas Bauer is all about the velocity, Appenzeller is more about control and finesse. He has both a four-seamer and a two-seamer with a changeup and slider to boot.
The biggest thing for him is putting on some weight since he is currently 6-foot-6 but just 180 pounds.
If he can add some velocity and power to his fastball, he could be a very promising player.