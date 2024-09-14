Who is Most Intriguing Baltimore Orioles Prospect at Each Minor League Level?
The Baltimore Orioles farm system is widely considered one of the best in MLB, but just how deep is it?
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter examined each team's farm to figure out the best player at each level. The Orioles came away with at least some intriguing talent across the board.
His assessment was as follows:
Triple-A: C Samuel Basallo
Double-A: OF Enrique Bradfield Jr.
High-A: LHP Luis De Leon
Single-A: RHP Keeler Morfe
Rookie: OF Stiven Martinez
Basallo has been one of the most anticipated prospects in all of baseball.
The catcher/first baseman spent most of the season crushing Double-A pitching, but was recently called up to Triple-A.
Since being promoted, he's had a little bit of trouble translating his game at the plate as he's put up just a .233/.270/.350 slash line in 14 games. There's nothing to panic about with him, though, just some clear growing pains for the slugger.
Bradfield is the fourth-ranked prospect in the Baltimore pipeline, just a year after being drafted.
The speedy outfielder has had the opposite results following a promotion than Basallo, as he's actually been even better in his new home.
Over 25 games at the Double-A level he has posted a .295/.407/.411 slashing line. He's stolen 72 bases in just 106 games in the minors this year, keeping a similar pace to his college career.
De Leon is the highest-rated southpaw in the farm, ranking ninth overall, and the third-best pitcher.
The 21-year-old has developed well since being signed out of the Dominican Republic back in 2022. He still needs to focus on his command, averaging 6.3 BB/9 in High-A this season, but he has an intriguing fastball, slider and changeup mix.
His heater has gotten up to 98 already, and he's being test both as a starter and reliever, so it's not exactly clear where his best fit will be when he reaches the Majors just yet.
Morfe hasn't had much of a sample size, as he has played just 20 games, but the stuff is already promising.
Despite just his 5-foot-8 frame, he can hit triple digits on his fastball with ease.
Martinez got nearly a $1 million signing bonus out of the Dominican Republic at just 16 years old, and the investment is already looking like a smart one.
He's posted a .278/.417/.466 slash line in his professional debut, while looking like a natural in center field.
The future outlook is very intriguing for the Orioles, on top of an already impressive MLB roster.