Baltimore Orioles Have Potentially Turned Major Weakness Into Strength This Offseason
Coming into the offseason, the Baltimore Orioles knew that they were going to have to figure out a plan to overcome the loss of some talented players.
Ace Corbin Burnes and right fielder Anthony Santander, both of whom were All-Stars in 2024, hit free agency.
They have already lost their star pitcher, as he signed a massive six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Santander remains a free agent, but all signs point to him departing as the Orioles haven’t been mentioned as a suitor.
Moves have been made to replace the production the team is losing with outfielder Tyler O’Neill and catcher Gary Sanchez being signed.
On the mound, several depth signings have been made with veteran Charlie Morton being added to the mix and Tomoyuki Sugano being brought over from Japan.
But, their most underrated signing was relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge, who agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal.
That is a deal that flew under the radar but strengthens a bullpen that was shaky at times last season. However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic wonders if there will be more moves coming for the relief staff.
“Closer Félix Bautista will be back after missing last season due to Tommy John surgery and the Orioles added Kittredge, but will they do more to upgrade their bullpen?”
There are certainly other talented relievers on the free agent market looking for work, such as Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Carlos Estevez and David Robertson.
All of them would be solid additions and provide insurance in case Felix Bautista needs some time to round into form after missing a year because of injury.
Even if no other additions are made, things are shaping up nicely for manager Brandon Hyde out of the bullpen.
Kittredge is a legitimate asset, an All-Star in 2021 and coming off a 1.5 WAR season with the St. Louis Cardinals, which is the highest for a single season in his career outside of the All-Star campaign.
The team will have a full year of Seranthony Dominguez on the roster as well.
Gregory Soto has late-game experience and being in a settled role, which he didn’t have the luxury of having with the Philadelphia Phillies, could help him return to form.
Keegan Akin and Yannier Cano have turned into valuable assets as the team just has to figure things out late in games where Craig Kimbrel was a disaster in 2024.