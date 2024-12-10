Baltimore Orioles Officially Announce Signings of Tyler O'Neill, Gary Sanchez
The Baltimore Orioles announced two big signings official on Tuesday afternoon.
It was reported last weekend that Baltimore had agreed to terms with outfielder Tyler O'Neill and catcher Gary Sanchez a few days ago, but now the team can officially comment on them as the contracts have been signed and announced.
Orioles social media accounts shared posts welcoming their new players and giving fans a glimpse as to what they will look like in their new threads.
Both players will have roles on the 2025 roster, but O'Neill is clearly the bigger deal.
The 29-year-old outfielder will step in for the potential loss of Anthony Santander and give the team another right-handed bat in their everyday lineup.
His deal will be for three years and is worth $49.5 million. Don't expect him to be around for that entire time, though, as it does come with an opt-out after the 2025 season.
If he performs to the level that Baltimore his hoping he will, O'Neill is likely to opt out and try again for a long term contract.
The power-hitter revived his career last season with the Boston Red Sox. He posted a .241/.336/.511 slash line with 31 home runs and 61 RBI. His OPS against southpaws was 1.180.
With the left field wall being moved in again next season, adding more righties to the lineup was an concerted effort.
That is also the reason that Sanchez was brought in. He isn't as consistent at the plate as he used to be, but still has plenty of thump.
The 32-year-old received a one-year, $8.5 million deal to back up Adley Rutschman. He should provide an upgrade for Rutschman's off days and will likely also be utilized as a pinch-hitter when they need a righty.