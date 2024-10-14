Baltimore Orioles Hitting Coach Accepts Job With Minnesota Twins
For a while now, there have been whispers following the Baltimore Orioles' disappointing early exit in the postseason that there would be changes.
That immediately happened when it was revealed three coaches would not be back on the staff under manager Brandon Hyde in 2025, with one of their co-hitting coaches being one of the most interesting moves that was reported.
Offense has been in the spotlight for the past two years because of how this lineup has looked in the regular season before crumbling in the playoffs.
General manager Mike Elias and Hyde both mentioned how they were looking at a change in philosophy to how this team has approached things at the plate, and now heading into next year, the organization will have an opportunity to overhaul things following another member of the offensive staff leaving.
Per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, co-hitting coach Matt Borgschulte will not return in 2025 after accepting a job with the Minnesota Twins.
Borgschulte came from the Twins in 2022, becoming the co-hitting coach with Ryan Fuller who also will not be back next season.
This marks a massive change in direction the Orioles are undertaking.
Last year, Baltimore had three members of their hitting coach staff; Borgschulte, Fuller, and offensive strategy coach Cody Asche. As of now, only Asche is returning to the organization following the disappointing exit as Elias and Hyde seem to believe these changes can boost their offense.
There's no word on who the Orioles might be interested in hiring at this point in time, and if they are going to operate with a co-coach system again or if they are going to hire someone solo to operate within that role.