Baltimore Orioles Hitting Coach Has Positive Words Amid Recent Struggles
The past few months have been as ugly for the Baltimore Orioles as they've been over the past two-plus years. For a team with World Series aspirations, they need to eventually figure it out.
Often, the World Series champion is the team who gets hot at the right moment. As the Orioles have proven throughout the campaign, they could be that team. However, struggling mightily for the most part since the All-Star break, there are reasons to worry.
3-7 over their last 10 games and now three back of the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East, a lot of work needs to be done in a short amount of time.
Another couple of bad games for Baltimore, and they could be staring at a Wild Card spot right in the face.
If things go as they should, there's a possibility that their three-game series against the Yankees starting on Sept. 24 could be the deciding factor in who wins the division.
But they still have to get there.
New York has been playing much better baseball than them recently, going 7-3 over their past 10 games. That's, in large part, the reason why they lead in the division. They've been neck and neck all year.
The Orioles have issues on both sides of the baseball right now. However, their recent offensive struggles are starting to make little sense. When at their best, Baltimore's lineup might be the best in Major League Baseball.
That hasn't been the case recently, scoring just six runs in a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend.
This comes after they also struggled against the Boston Red Sox, scoring just three runs in two of their three games.
Despite their lackluster performances, hitting coach Ryan Fuller expects his star-studded lineup to figure it out eventually.
"We know those young guys are going to come around soon enough," Fuller said, according to Dawn Klemish of MLB,com. "... We would love to see the adjustments happen over one night, but it takes time, and we've seen that with Adley, with Gunnar, with the young guys who have come up. There's a little period of seasoning before you come out and you feel like yourself. Those guys, we believe in them ... The seeds have been planted, and we can't wait to see it come to fruition."
Having confidence in this young group is a big thing.
While they've proven to be some of the better players in the league, it's not easy being as young as they are and producing to the level they're expected to.
If Fuller can instill that confidence in them, it might be all they need to turn things around.