Baltimore Orioles infielder nominated for Roberto Clemente Award
Third-year infielder Jordan Westburg has put up solid numbers for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025, but his work off the field has been even more impressive.
On Monday, Westburg was officially named the Orioles’ nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, which honors the major league player who best exemplifies baseball’s values of sportsmanship, community involvement, and team contribution. The award is decided by a vote from fans and media members and is considered MLB’s top humanitarian honor.
Westburg, 26, played a key role in one of the Orioles’ most impactful community moments of the season this past April, when he helped unveil a newly renovated outdoor classroom at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore. Funding for the project was made possible after the 2024 Orioles voted to gift one playoff share to the school.
In addition to his community involvement, Westburg is recognized for the efforts he has made within the Orioles’ clubhouse.
“Grounded by his faith and his family, Westburg organized and led team-wide Bible study sessions during spring training, creating an inclusive and encouraging space for teammates to reflect, grow and support one another,” his description read on MLB.com’s list of nominees. The versatile infielder also volunteered at several local nonprofits during the Orioles’ 2025 Birdland Caravan.
Westburg has appeared in 73 games this season, batting .276/.326/.473 (.799 OPS) with 15 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 53 runs scored. He missed nearly two months earlier in the year with a left hamstring strain and is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk as he works his way back from a right ankle sprain.
The concept of honoring major leaguers for their philanthropic work began in 1971 with the creation of the Commissioner’s Award. The recognition was renamed the Roberto Clemente Award in 1973 as a tribute to the Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, who died in a plane crash in December 1972 while delivering earthquake relief supplies to Nicaragua.
Last year, the award went to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez. The Orioles’ 2024 nominee was catcher James McCann, who now plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Fans can vote for the Roberto Clemente Award and read about all of the nominees’ off-field efforts at this link through the end of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 28. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by the blue-ribbon panel.