Orioles plan on sending top prospect to Arizona Fall League

2025 Arizona Fall League rosters were announced today.



Here are the #Orioles prospects going:



OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (O’s No. 4 per @MLBPipeline)

LHP Luis De Léon (O’s No. 21)

LHP Carson Dorsey

LHP Andy Fabian

RHP Zach Fruit

RHP Tanner Smith

C Ethan Anderson

OF Thomas Sosa