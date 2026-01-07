Orioles among teams ‘most connected’ to star free agent pitcher

So far this offseason, the Baltimore Orioles have spent $195.1 million on free agents — a total that trails only the Toronto Blue Jays ($337 million). But they may not be done making splashes.

According to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand, the Orioles and New York Mets have been the two clubs most often connected to free-agent left-hander Framber Valdez. He noted the connection makes “perfect sense,” given that the top baseball operations executives for each team both worked for the Houston Astros when Valdez was signed in 2015.

The Orioles and Mets have been the two teams most connected to free agent LHP Framber Valdez, according to @Feinsand.#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/4UhbMmTULx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 6, 2026

Valdez, 32, went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and an 8.8 K/9 rate over 31 starts for Houston last season. Few starters induce more grounders than the two-time All-Star, who posted a 59.4% groundball rate in 2025 and 62.5% over his eight-year career.

Since 2022, Valdez has thrown 767.2 innings, a total that trails only Logan Webb’s 820 and sits more than 30 innings ahead of Zac Gallen, who ranks third in MLB. He has regularly posted ERAs in the high 2s to mid-3s during that span, consistently pitching near the top of the Astros’ rotation.

Houston appears to be moving in a different direction, having added Tatsuya Imai, Mike Burrows and Ryan Weiss to its starting pitching group this winter. Meanwhile, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported Monday that the Orioles remain in pursuit of another starter, even after trading a haul to land Shane Baz and reuniting with Zach Eflin.

Last season, Baltimore’s starters combined for a 4.65 ERA, the seventh-worst mark in baseball. The upside of Baz, paired with the return of a healthy Eflin, offers optimism that the unit will be much stronger behind Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers in 2026, but injury concerns remain.

The only two Orioles to make 21 or more starts last season were Dean Kremer and Tomoyuki Sugano, who is now a free agent. Bradish returned from Tommy John surgery in August and made just six starts, while Rogers had his season delayed by right knee subluxation. Injuries also limited Baz to 23 big league starts from 2021-24, and Eflin underwent back surgery in August.

Valdez’s durability and consistent track record make him an ideal fit for an Orioles team with aspirations of returning to contention. The former World Series champion also has more postseason starts and innings than any pitcher since 2020, further proving he can be counted on beyond the regular season.

Aside from Valdez, the top remaining starters in free agency are Ranger Suárez, Nick Martinez, Chris Bassitt and Zac Gallen. Baltimore also remains deep enough in prospects to pursue trade opportunities, should the right deal present itself.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles