Baltimore Orioles Linked to Cheap Former New York Yankees Starter in MLB Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles will have a chance to improve their rotation in plenty of ways this winter.
Past rumors have suggested they could be interested in trading for a starter if Corbin Burnes departs in free agency. Until everything plays out with the right-hander, there will be plenty of uncertainties.
For the Orioles, their focus should be signing an arm or two regardless of what Burnes does. If the California native returns, they likely only need about one guy, which would be the best outcome.
Either way, the chances of Baltimore looking for a cheap starter seem high, as it'd allow them to make a trade for an expensive pitcher or re-sign Burnes.
Of the cheap options out there, former New York Yankees starter Luis Severino could be a name to watch out for.
Severino had a bounce-back campaign after departing from the Yankees and dealing with a few setbacks throughout the past few years.
He had to take a one-year prove-it deal and did nothing but raise his value, posting a 3.91 ERA and throwing the third-most innings of his career with 182.0
That type of production often gets rewarded, even if it isn't for a significant amount.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted the right-hander would get a $32 million deal spanning over two seasons, a fair price to pay for his services.
"Luis Severino had a strong comeback season, making more than 30 starts for the first time since 2018. He went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA over 31 starts and struck out 161 in 182 innings. The two-time All-Star also was solid in the postseason (3.24 ERA in 16 2/3 innings), which can only increase interest in free agency."
The Orioles signing Severino would make sense for more reasons than one. Not only would he fit in the middle of their rotation, but he'd eat up innings.
For a team that dealt with more injuries on the bump than any team could ever hope for, they saw the need to have inning eaters on the mound.
Severino hasn't always been that due to his injuries, but he looks healthy now, a very promising sign as he's still only 30 years old.
He understands the American League East, too, and while that's not the biggest plus or factor, it's nice to have.
He'd be a great No. 3 in a rotation and for the price, Baltimore should give him a look.