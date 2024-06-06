Baltimore Orioles Should Consider Intriguing Trade With New York Mets
The Baltimore Orioles have been impressive all season long as they entered Thursday's finale against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 39-21 record.
After years of building and developing young talent, the potential is finally starting to be realized.
Many of those they drafted have made it to the Major League level. Much more talent is well on their way to joining the Orioles in the MLB at some point.
While the team is young and full of potential, Baltimore could be ready to make a move to win now.
It has been awhile since the team was viewed as a legitimate World Series contender, but that is where the Orioles find themselves.
Looking ahead to the MLB trade deadline, Baltimore could be a very interesting team to keep an eye on. They have plenty of prospects who could be moved in a blockbuster deal where they could acquire veteran pieces who will help push them further into contention this year.
One name who would make quite a bit of sense is New York Mets' starting pitcher Luis Severino.
At 30 years old, Severino would bring veteran experience to the clubhouse and would immediatley be a quality addition to the rotation. He also isn't the type of player that would break the bank to acquire.
During the 2024 season thus far with the Mets, Severino has had a quality year.
He has compiled a 3-2 record, 3.52 ERA, and has pitched 64 innings in his 11 starts. Being able to join a team with the offensive capability that the Orioles have would be a nice change of pace for Severino.
He would likely end up being a half-season rental if Baltimore was to acquire him as he is set to hit free agency during the upcoming offseason. This likely drives down the price tag to acquire him.
If the Orioles want to make a serious run at the World Series, they're going to need veteran players who have been there and understand how to perform in high-leverage situations.
That isn't to say that Severino is a superstar who will power Baltimore to those heights, but he would provide experience.
The 30-year-old may not be the strikeout threat that he once was, but he's still capable of quality starts. He has become a much better all-around player with the Mets than he was with the New York Yankees.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Baltimore chooses to do ahead of the trade deadline.
Will they get aggressive to bring in another star?
They could do that, or they could focus on adding quality players for reasonable prices like Severino.