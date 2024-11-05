Baltimore Orioles Linked to Former Top-Five Cy Young Starter in MLB Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles got some positive news on Monday, as starter Nathan Eovaldi declined his $20 million player option.
Throughout his career, the right-hander has only gotten better each step of the way. There's reason to believe he'd be an excellent fit for the Orioles, especially if they lose Corbin Burnes.
Not that he'd be a perfect replacement for the Cy Young Award winner, but when Eovaldi is at his best, he's a Cy Young caliber arm. That was evident in 2021 when he finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting.
He's only been an All-Star twice in his 13-year career, so comparing him to Burnes would be unfair to both sides. However, he's a very under-the-radar arm and would be an excellent addition to Baltimore's staff.
It remains uncertain how much money he wants, but after declining a $20 million option, that should at least be where the bar is set.
The chances of him looking for a long-term deal are much higher than before his decision, as this is likely the last chance in his career for him to get paid handsomely over the next couple of seasons.
At 34 years old and turning 35 years old before the 2025 campaign starts, it's time to cash in.
That doesn't mean the Orioles would have to hand out a massive contract, but they should expect to pay him handsomely, and deservingly so, too.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com looked at potential landing spots for the Texas native, including Baltimore in his list of three suitors.
"Eovaldi earned a $20 million player option by throwing a combined 300 innings in 2023-24. After posting a sub-4.00 ERA for the fifth straight season, the veteran may take his chances in free agency. Eovaldi has been an All-Star twice since 2021, and he is a proven postseason performer with a pair of World Series rings."
The Orioles have been linked to multiple starters over the past couple of months, and the idea makes sense, given the situation with Burnes.
At the very least, the front office should be willing to find one or two other pitchers to replace him when the time comes.
If they face that reality, they need as much help as possible. Instead of giving all of that money to another starter on the market, they could view it as more of a collective effort.
If they were to sign Eovaldi and another pitcher, those innings could be as valuable as Burnes, depending on how they throw.
For a much lower price as well.