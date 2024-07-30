MLB Expert Names Baltimore Orioles As Top Trade Fit for Rangers' Star
The Baltimore Orioles have already made two moves ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. However, it doesn't appear that they're ready to be done just yet.
First up, they traded outfielder Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Christian Pache. The move added more depth for the Orioles.
In their second trade, they acquired starting pitcher Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays to bolster their rotation.
While they have already acquired Eflin, they might want ot trade for a second starter. Quite a few names have come out as potential trade targets for Baltimore.
Most recently, Fox Sports MLB analyst Deesha Thosar has connected them to Texas Rangers' starter Nathan Eovaldi.
"Nathan Eovaldi, though, seems like the perfect fit for the O's. He can complement Corbin Burnes and really solidify a strong 1-2 punch for the playoffs, where pitching matters more than at any point in the season."
Thosar continuted on, talking more about the potential fit between the Orioles and Eovaldi.
"Eovaldi is excellent in the playoffs, posting a 3.05 ERA in 17 starts and coming off a strong performance for the championship Rangers last year. His track record is exactly the kind of spark the O's need to put an exclamation point on their expected dominance in October. Despite the expectation they would go far, the lack of strong, proven starting pitching is a large part of the reason they crumbled in the playoffs last year. The O's can quickly learn from their mistake and load up on arms to be battle-ready until November."
Eovaldi has been rumored to be available at the right price. He has put together a solid season in 2024 and would definitely be an upgrade for the Baltimore rotation.
In his 18 starts this season, he has gone 7-4 to go along with a 3.31 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, a 4.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers would look awfully good in the Orioles' rotation alongside Burnes and Eflin. He would give them a legitiamte "Big Three" starting pitching trio.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what else Baltimore has up its sleeve before the deadline. The team is clearly all-in on going for a World Series and Eovaldi would be a move that proves that fact even more.