Baltimore Orioles Lose Key Infielder After Successful UCL Surgery
The Baltimore Orioles announced on Wednesday that infielder Jorge Mateo had successful left elbow surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
Mateo underwent a left UCL reconstruction with internal brace and flexor repair. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister, who is based in Arlington, Texas, and is one of the foremost surgeons when it comes to UCL reconstruction. He is also the team surgeon for the Texas Rangers.
The surgery brings Mateo’s season to an end.
He was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 25 with an elbow issue and was then transferred to the 60-day IL five days later. He was eligible to return in late September.
The 29-year-old has been with Baltimore since 2021 and has been a significant contributor the past three season, including last year’s run to the AL East title.
Before his injury he slashed .229/.267/.401/.668 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. For his Orioles career he has slashed .227/.273/.375/.648 with 27 home runs, 110 RBI and 85 stolen bases.
Mateo has the potential to return in 2025 and he has two position players to model his return after.
Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery after the 2022 season, before which he played a good portion of the season with a torn UCL. He had surgery in November of 2022 and recovered quickly enough to start taking at-bats at designated hitter in May of 2023, followed by a move to first base after the All-Star Break.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani suffered his second major UCL injury late in the 2023 season. He had a procedure after the season, though he and his agents haven’t been clear about the type of procedure. But he was able to return to DH duties at the start of this season.
Both had a clear advantage — they were stars. Because both were high-level hitters and former MVPs, the pair could start at DH and contribute without having to worry about throwing the ball in the field.
Much of Mateo’s value is wrapped up his speed and his defensive ability. That would make a return like Harper’s or Ohtani’s more difficult.
The Orioles are covered in the infield without Mateo. That includes top prospect Jackson Holliday, who was called back up in July and is getting playing time in the middle infield. Along with All-Star Gunnar Henderson, the rest of the O’s infield includes Ryan O’Hearn, Emmanuel Rivera, Livan Soto and Ramón Urías.