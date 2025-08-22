Baltimore Orioles lose two key players to the IL
The Baltimore Orioles have lost a member of their starting rotation and infield to the injured list.
On Friday, the Orioles placed infielder Jordan Westburg (right ankle) and right-handed starter Brandon Young (left hamstring strain) on the IL.
The hamstring injury was suffered on Thursday in the sixth inning while Young was covering first base against the Houston Astros.
While Young will be eligible to return from the IL on Sept. 6, Kyle Bradish is expected to rejoin the Orioles' rotation next week. If Young returns this season, his role is unclear with Bradish coming back.
Per interim manager Tony Mansolino, Young is unlikely to pitch for an extended period of time.
Young, 27, has endured a forgettable rookie season by going 1-7 with a 6.24 ERA in 12 starts (57.2 innings). However, the righty pitched a gem against the Astros on August 15, allowing just one hit across eight shutout innings.
As for Westburg, the Orioles initially were optimistic that he would be able to avoid the IL. But that didn't prove to be the case as the third baseman had been unable to play since exiting Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with right ankle discomfort. As a result, Westburg will now land on the shelf for at least 10 days.
On the season, Westburg is slashing .276/.326/.473 with a .799 OPS, 15 home runs and 34 RBI in 73 games. This will be the 26-year-old's second stint on the IL this year.
Westburg suffered a left hamstring strain back in April, which saw him suffer a setback a month later.
The Orioles selected the contracts of right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman and infielder Vimael Machin to replace Westburg and Young on the roster.
Orioles' Injuries
The Orioles have been banged up all year, which is part of the reason they have struggled so much in the 2025 season.
Baltimore entered the campaign with lofty expectations, but the team has ultimately flopped to a 59-68 record and are in last place in the AL East.
Young became the 28th player the Orioles have placed on the IL this season. As previously mentioned, Westburg spent time on the IL earlier in the year so he was already accounted for on this dreaded list.
The Orioles have also been without three key arms for the entire season in Bradish, who is close to returning, Grayson Rodriguez (elbow surgery) and Tyler Wells.