Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Make Franchise History with Newest Female Executive Hire

The Baltimore Orioles made franchise history by hiring their newest female executive.

Brad Wakai

Baltimore Orioles hats and glove sits in dugout
Baltimore Orioles hats and glove sits in dugout / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There was some major news regarding the Baltimore Orioles when it was announced that the Angelos family had sold the franchise to a group led by local billionaire David Rubenstein.

Nothing was officially expected to change controlling hands for a couple years, but the timeline was sped up when the patriarch Peter Angelos passed away in March before this season started. That started the process of the Rubenstein group taking over.

This offered a newfound optimism for Orioles fans who had seen their favorite team refuse to spend money and operate like a cash-strapped organization that put them at a competitive disadvantage in their resource-rich division.

With Rubenstein at the helm, the hope is they will be able to keep their superstars by having a greater ability, and willingness, to spend money.

When it comes to things on the baseball field, current general manager Mike Elias and his front office are going to continue operating the way they have since he took over that position in 2018, but the business side of things is where the new owner is really going to make his mark.

That was made evident by Baltimore hiring Catie Griggs to be the first female President of Business Operations in team history as reported by Roch Kubatko of MASN.

This move might come as a shock to many considering she had just stepped down from that same role with the Seattle Mariners on Friday. She took over that position in the summer of 2021 after serving as the chief business officer for Atlanta United in Major League Soccer for four years.

Initially, the Mariners said in a statement that she had taken a new role on the East Coast to be closer to her family, but it was never revealed what that new opportunity might be.

Now it's known.

Griggs oversaw everything in Seattle outside of the baseball operations, and it's very likely she is going to be doing the same thing with the Orioles.

She'll be joining an organization that is in the midst of an exciting time on the baseball field and away from it with so much momentum surrounding what is going on regarding everything that pertains to this franchise.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News