Baltimore Orioles Make Franchise History with Newest Female Executive Hire
There was some major news regarding the Baltimore Orioles when it was announced that the Angelos family had sold the franchise to a group led by local billionaire David Rubenstein.
Nothing was officially expected to change controlling hands for a couple years, but the timeline was sped up when the patriarch Peter Angelos passed away in March before this season started. That started the process of the Rubenstein group taking over.
This offered a newfound optimism for Orioles fans who had seen their favorite team refuse to spend money and operate like a cash-strapped organization that put them at a competitive disadvantage in their resource-rich division.
With Rubenstein at the helm, the hope is they will be able to keep their superstars by having a greater ability, and willingness, to spend money.
When it comes to things on the baseball field, current general manager Mike Elias and his front office are going to continue operating the way they have since he took over that position in 2018, but the business side of things is where the new owner is really going to make his mark.
That was made evident by Baltimore hiring Catie Griggs to be the first female President of Business Operations in team history as reported by Roch Kubatko of MASN.
This move might come as a shock to many considering she had just stepped down from that same role with the Seattle Mariners on Friday. She took over that position in the summer of 2021 after serving as the chief business officer for Atlanta United in Major League Soccer for four years.
Initially, the Mariners said in a statement that she had taken a new role on the East Coast to be closer to her family, but it was never revealed what that new opportunity might be.
Now it's known.
Griggs oversaw everything in Seattle outside of the baseball operations, and it's very likely she is going to be doing the same thing with the Orioles.
She'll be joining an organization that is in the midst of an exciting time on the baseball field and away from it with so much momentum surrounding what is going on regarding everything that pertains to this franchise.