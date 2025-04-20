Baltimore Orioles Make Roster Change Ahead of Series Finale With Cincinnati Reds
It's been a roller coaster of a series for the Baltimore Orioles against the Cincinnati Reds.
They were booed by the home fans in the first game of the set when they were trailing 8-1, but the team rebounded and secured a victory in Game 2 that creates an opportunity for the Orioles to win back-to-back series for the first time all year.
With that in mind, the decision makers have decided to give themselves a fresh bullpen arm.
Per Roch Kubatko of MASN, Baltimore optioned Brandon Young and recalled Cody Poteet ahead of the finale.
Young was called up for his Major League debut on Saturday, an outing where he allowed three earned runs on seven hits across four innings pitched with three strikeouts and three walks.
Poteet will be an interesting player to monitor.
Shipped to the Chicago Cubs by the New York Yankees this offseason in the Cody Bellinger trade, he was later acquired by the Orioles in a deal with the Cubs after Chicago designated him for assignment in late-March.
The right-hander has been a swingman in the Majors, appearing in 24 games with 13 starts to the tune of a 3.80 ERA and 110 ERA+.
Based on Kubatko's reporting, Poteet will be used out of the bullpen by Baltimore for now, but perhaps he could be the one who gets spot starts whenever those are needed, filling the role that Albert Suarez had last year now that he's on the injured list.
For that to come to fruititon, Poteet will need to perform well when called upon.
He could have that opportunity on Sunday as the Orioles look to win their second consecutive series.