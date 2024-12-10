Baltimore Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde Explains Early Free Agency Moves
There was a noticeable trend with the early free agency agreements of the Baltimore Orioles and their manager has confirmed that it was not a coincidence.
During the MLB Winter Meetings taking place this week, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde spoke on MLB Network to discuss the early free agency period.
While he cannot officially speak on players that they have reached agreements with but not yet made official, he did have this to say per MLB's Jake Rill: "To be able to bring in some right-handed hitters, that was a goal of ours this offseason. So right-handed thump."
That is likely in reference to the early deals reached with outfielder Tyler O'Neill and backup catcher Gary Sanchez.
Baltimore has a lineup full of left-handed hitters that struggle with hitting southpaws. Bringing in some righties seems like the right move.
It is especially needed because of the change to the outfield dimensions this offseason, moving the left field wall back closer to home plate.
O'Neill was a huge addition given the loss of Anthony Santander.
Santander is expected to land a massive deal this offseason after his monster 2024. He posted a .235/.308/.506 slash line with 44 home runs and 102 RBI.
While the Orioles would probably like to keep him around, giving him that contract wouldn't solve some of their biggest issues. He is a switch-hitter, but is much worse against left-handed pitching.
Now, they bring in O'Neill on a much cheaper deal and can use him to fill in their weaknesses.
The 29-year-old won't be much of an upgrade defensively, but he will certainly hit lefties much better.
He put up a fantastic .313/.430/.750 slashing line against southpaws in 156 plate appearances last season. 16 of his 31 home runs came against left-handed pitchers, despite only facing them a fraction of the time.
His overall slash line was .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs and 61 RBI.
Bringing in Sanchez to play backup for Adley Rutschman is an intriguing move.
When the 32-year-old is in they will get a solid defensive presence. He isn't the same hitter that he used to be, but he can still smack around left-handed pitching with some power.
He hit seven home runs in 119 plate appearances last year. His biggest contributions at the plate will be on days he plays for Rutschman, as a pinch-hitter or an occasional game as a designated hitter.
With these spots filled, Baltimore can turn their attention back to buffing up the pitching staff before the season.