Baltimore Orioles’ manager provides injury updates on key players
The Baltimore Orioles could be close to getting these key players back before the regular season comes to an end.
According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino announced that starting pitcher Dean Kremer felt good after playing catch on Sunday, after leaving his start early on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to forearm discomfort. All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman will also take batting practice this weekend as he's been out since August with an oblique injury.
Mansolino also announced that infielder Jordan Westburg could commence a rehab assignment this weekend as he continues to nurse an ankle injury.
As already mentioned, Kremer was forced to exit his start early on Friday after tossing three hitless innings against Los Angeles in what was first reported as right forearm discomfort. Despite having to miss his next start, Baltimore does not believe the 29-year-old's injury is too serious after undergoing an MRI on Saturday.
Kremer has been one of the few Orioles starters to remain healthy all season. In 28 starts, the right-hander is 9-10 with a 4.43 ERA, 132 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.26 in a team-leading 158.1 innings pitched.
Orioles also provide injury update on star catcher
The Orioles also seem close to getting their All-Star catcher back in Rutschman, who is slated to take batting practice this weekend. It has been an injury-riddled season for Rutschman, who's been on the injured list since late August with a right oblique strain. This isn't the only injury the 27-year-old has sustained this year, as he missed five weeks back in June after straining his left oblique.
Read More: Ex-Orioles All-Star predicted to join NL team in free agency
Rutschman has played in just 85 games this season, slashing a disappointing mark of .227/.310/.373 with nine home runs, 29 RBI and a .683 OPS.
Orioles infielder expected to begin rehab assignment this weekend
As for Westburg, it seems likely he could begin playing rehab games this weekend. The infielder has been out since late August due to a right ankle sprain. Westburg has strung together a nice season for the Orioles, batting .276/.326/.473 with 15 long balls, 34 RBI and an OPS of .799.
The Orioles potentially getting back these key players before the season ends is certainly a welcoming sign. The ballclub has had 28 players land on the IL this year, resulting in the Orioles being in the midst of their disappointing 2025 campaign.
Baltimore opens a three-game series tonight in Camden Yards against the Pittsburgh Pirates with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EST.