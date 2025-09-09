Ex-Orioles All-Star predicted to join NL team in free agency
The Baltimore Orioles traded first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and Ramón Laureano to the San Diego Padres in exchange for six prospects right before 2025 MLB trade deadline.
While losing Laureano was painful for Orioles fans, O'Hearn getting shipped away was even more so, given that he was the team's only 2025 MLB All-Star. At the time he was dealt, O'Hearn was hitting .283 with an .843 OPS for Baltimore. While he has struggled to produce at that clip since the Padres acquired him (he's hitting .257 with a .736 OPS in 33 games since getting traded), San Diego is surely still hopeful he'll play a key part in their postseason plans.
In hindsight, it made sense for Baltimore's front office to trade O'Hearn away, given that he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Orioles exercised an $8 million team option for him last winter.
Therefore, Baltimore was wise to at least get something in return for O'Hearn rather than let him walk in free agency just a few months later, especially given that Baltimore's season was effectively over by the time he was dealt.
Expert Predicts Ryan O'Hearn's Free Agency Destination
It will be fascinating to see where O'Hearn ends up once he hits free agency and how much he'll sign for, given his career 2025 campaign. Bleacher Report MLB expert Joel Reuter gave his opinion on O'Hearn's potential team in a September 9 article, where he placed O'Hearn in the Cincinnati Reds' starting lineup (and hitting cleanup) for Opening Day 2026.
It makes sense that Cincinnati would show interest in O'Hearn, given that their first basemen have combined for a .728 OPS this season, which pales in comparison to the season-long .812 OPS O'Hearn has produced. Not to mention that O'Hearn could add protection for star shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
As for Baltimore's starting lineup for Opening Day 2026, Reuter predicted that it would all be players who are currently in the Orioles' organization. The only remarkable change is that Coby Mayo is still predicted to be playing first base, despite his struggles at the major league level this year.
It's also worth noting that Reuter had both Samuel Basallo and Adley Rutschman in the starting lineup for Baltimore, with Rutschman as the catcher and Basallo playing DH.
Given that many believe Rutschman will be on the trading block this offseason after the Orioles gave Basallo an eight-year, $67 million contract extension last month, this prediction is sure to raise eyebrows.