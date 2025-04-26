Baltimore Orioles Move Oft-Injured Slugger to Injured List, Recall Outfielder
The Baltimore Orioles announced on Saturday that they placed one of their starting outfielders on their 10-day injured list.
Tyler O’Neill, their major free agency signing in terms of offense, is on the IL, retroactive to Thursday, with neck inflammation. To take his spot, the Orioles have recalled outfielder Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk.
Baltimore signed O’Neill to a three-year deal in free agency, only the first of which is guaranteed, to essentially take Anthony Santander’s place in the order. Through 18 games O’Neill has slashed .215/.284/.385 with two home runs and 10 RBI.
Injuries have been an issue for O’Neill throughout his career. Dating back to his MLB debut in 2018, he has only played 100 or more games twice in a season. That includes last season with the Boston Red Sox, as he slashed .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs and 61 RBI in 113 games.
His other season of 100 or more games was in 2021, when he played 138 games for St. Louis. He slashed .286/.352/.560 with 34 home runs and 80 RBI.
Not surprisingly, those are his two best seasons.
Carlson has already been up with the Orioles once this season, as he played two games. He doesn’t have a hit in four at-bats. He spent his previous five seasons with the Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays.
His best season was in 2021 playing alongside O’Neill in St. Louis. He slashed .266/.343/.437 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in 149 games.
Due to weather, the Orioles are playing a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. In Game 1, the Orioles will start Brandon Young against Detroit’s Casey Mize. In Game 2, Charlie Morton will face a pitcher to be determined after the first game.