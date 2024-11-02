Baltimore Orioles Need to Pay Up In Order to Keep Veteran Catcher in Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles are entering an offseason after another early postseason exit, swept once again in their first series and failing to win a playoff game as has been the case every year for a decade.
Now under new ownership, the Orioles have said they want to increase payroll, which fans are hoping includes paying their biggest star in impending free agent ace pitcher Corbin Burnes. But when it comes to smaller acquisitions, the team has some key free agents that aren't going to break the bank for either Baltimore or whoever else signs them.
One example is veteran rotation catcher James McCann. Of course, it's not exactly like the Birds would be in huge trouble if they were to lose the veteran with McCann serving as the backup to one of the best in the league in Adley Rutschman. But having played 134 games for the Orioles over the last two seasons after the team acquired him from the Mets via trade two years ago, McCann has both played solidly and been a great veteran presence in the clubhouse through two playoff seasons in Baltimore. Tim Smart of Birds Watcher thinks the team needs to bring him back if they are serious about the payroll increase.
"If the O's are going to increase payroll as they've said they will, it makes sense to retain McCann," Smart wrote. "And it's likely the best path forward for the clubhouse, as well. Whether the front office feels the same remains to be seen."
While the contract the Mets gave McCann four years ago was clearly an overpay, McCann was able to turn it around in Baltimore and at least post a positive WAR over the last two seasons after he was a liability at times in New York. Spotrac currently estimates his market value at a one-year deal worth under $3 million annually, which should really be a no brainer for a quality backup catcher.
There's no reason to think McCann wants to leave either, which should make this a fairly simple transaction this offseason. If McCann is in fact brought back, it's a move that would be supremely popular both in the clubhouse and among the fanbase.