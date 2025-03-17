Baltimore Orioles Have Pitching Matchup Set for Opening Day Against Blue Jays
With the start of the regular season nearly here for the Baltimore Orioles, the pitching matchup is officially set.
The Orioles will be kicking things off on the road in 2024 against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 27, and recently Baltimore announced that Zach Eflin would be the team's Opening Day starter.
Now, the Blue Jays have recently announced who their starter will be, naming Jose Berrios as their Game 1 guy in this AL East showdown to start the year.
This will be the second season in a row where Eflin and Berrios will face off on Opening Day.
With the Tampa Bay Rays last year, Eflin got the start, but the results weren’t great.
The right-hander allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings of work and took the loss in the game.
Both Eflin and the Orioles will be hoping for much better results this time around, especially considering the team is going to be relying heavily on him this campaign.
With Grayson Rodriguez dealing with an arm issue, it is going to be the veteran right-hander who they will be counting on to be their ace this season.
After acquiring Eflin from the Rays, he was excellent down the stretch for Baltimore and they will be hoping that trend continues moving forward.
With the matchup to start the year being against Toronto, that will also mean the Orioles will be seeing their former slugger Anthony Santander for the first time since he left in free agency.
The Blue Jays are expecting to be a much-improved team in 2025, and this will be a good test for the Baltimore right out of the gate in the American League East.