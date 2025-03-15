Baltimore Orioles Name Trade Deadline Acquisition as Opening Day Starter
The Baltimore Orioles have made a massive decision as to who is going to be their Opening Day starter.
As first reported by Roch Kubatko of MASN, the Orioles are going to be giving 2024 trade deadline acquisition Zach Eflin the nod when they face the Toronto Blue Jays on the road to kick off the season on March 27.
Eflin receiving the honor to take the hill for Baltimore to begin the year is not much of a surprise, especially since the injury situation for Grayson Rodriguez will hold the fellow right-hander out for the start of the year.
Also receiving consideration could have been one of the major free agent signings in Charlie Morton or Tomoyuki Sugano, but ultimately Eflin deserves the nod.
The Orioles acquired Eflin back in July in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he was sensational down the stretch for Baltimore. Pitching to a 2.60 ERA in nine starts with a WHIP of 1.120 and a record of 5-2, Eflin is the most proven option left - at least in terms of production with the team - to lead the rotation.
A great season from the soon-to-be 31-year-old would go a long way for an Orioles team which was ravaged by injury last season en route to another early exit in the playoffs.
It could potentially be the only Opening Day start Eflin has for Baltimore as well, given he will hit the open market during this upcoming winter.
For now, though, he will focus on trying to have the best season possible to help the Orioles win.