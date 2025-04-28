Baltimore Orioles Place Two More Players on Injured List, Move Two Stars to 60-Day IL
The Baltimore Orioles have had a rough start to 2025.
Between their 10-17 record and the injuries they have sustained early on, things have been hard to manage this season.
That has led to some streaky play, especially when considering their depth was not a strong point to begin with.
Now, the injury situation has gotten even worse
Two more players will be going to the injured list, and two who were already there have be transferred to longer designations.
This comes in a large wave of roster moves completed ahead of Monday's game, in which the Orioles made many additions and subtractions to be ready for their matchup with the New York Yankees.
First, the new IL additions are Jordan Westburg and Gary Sánchez, who have been moved to the 10-day injured list, as reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com.
Westburg is dealing with a left hamstring strain and Sánchez has right wrist inflammation.
Then, in further reporting, Rill noted that Grayson Rodriguez (right lat strain) and Colton Cowser (left thumb fracture) have been moved to the 60-day injured list.
This is a huge blow for the team since both players have been crucial to their success and are impact players when available.
The two corresponding roster additions were Maverick Handley and Emmanuel Rivera. Both had their contracts selected from Triple-A Norfolk.
Baltimore now has over 10 members of the roster on the injured list, something that will set them back even further in a season that has already began in nightmare fashion.
Hopefully, some of the lesser injuries will be cleared up in the near future so those player can make their return, especially since they could desperately use some good news at the moment.