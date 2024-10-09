Baltimore Orioles Predicted to Spend More Than Normal This Offseason
It was a tough end to the 2024 campaign for the Baltimore Orioles, as they were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Round.
Coming into the season, the Orioles had expectations of taking the next step forward after reaching the playoffs, but having an early exit in 2023.
However, that wasn’t the case, as Baltimore dealt with a lot of injuries to their pitchers and their lineup disappointed in the second half of the season and in the postseason.
Even though the year wasn’t what the Orioles wanted it to be, this team has the potential to be very good for a long time with the amount of young talent that they have. However, this is going to be a very important offseason for the future of the team, as they have two very notable free agents.
Spending money hasn’t been associated with Baltimore in recent years, but Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report is expecting that to change in a big way.
“Since signing Alex Cobb to a four-year, $57M contract in March 2018, the Baltimore Orioles have committed a combined total of $53.5M in MLB contracts to 14 free agents, all of them on one-year deals. With one big signing, they could more than double what they have spent on free agents over the course of the past 2,400 or so days. And that big signing could be coming, as this is their first offseason under new ownership. David Rubenstein became the major owner the day before Opening Day (March 27) and later took full control of the team on August 1.”
With both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander being free agents, its obvious that the Orioles have a big offseason ahead of them. However, between the two, the more important and more likely player to return is Burnes.
As shown this season, Burnes was the true ace of the staff and is considered to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. Furthermore, after a great season and a really impressive start in the postseason, the talented right-hander is going to be paid well in free agency.
While the Orioles haven’t spent much in free agency in recent years, new ownership should be changing that this winter. As Baltimore heads into free agency, signing their ace should be the top priority, as they might have missed the playoffs without him in 2024.
If the Orioles do miss out on Burnes, they should still be spending a lot of money on starters to replace him. While it hasn’t happened recently, expect Baltimore to be a big player in free agency.