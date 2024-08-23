Baltimore Orioles Prospect Named 'Potential Impact Callup'
The Baltimore Orioles can expand their roster to 28 players on September 1. It'll give them an opportunity to bring up some of their other young talent, which is arguably the best in baseball.
There looks to be a few prospects who should get the nod first. Of those players is right-handed hitting infielder Coby Mayo.
Mayo made his big league debut for the Orioles at the beginning of August but struggled mightily in his first stint. He went 1-17, including 10 strikeouts in those 17 at-bats.
However, as they learned with Jackson Holliday and many other prospects around Major League Baseball, it's nearly impossible to ask a player his age to come up and make an impact right away. Still, he has the type of talent to do so.
If he gets another chance in the next week, Baltimore might have a tight leash. That means he could get some at-bats here and there, but they're right in the middle of a playoff push, so every inning and at-bat is important.
Either way, they'll call up two players. The question now is who it'll be.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com believes it could be Mayo, naming him a "potential impact callup."
"Mayo's first taste of the big leagues didn’t go as planned (1-for-17, 10 K), but that’s only going to help him be prepared for the next time the phone rings. Just 22, he’s going to get to that power in Baltimore soon enough.
"He played third with Jordan Westburg on the IL the first time; maybe he gets ABs at both infield corners, and even DH, to provide an offensive boost down the stretch."
His numbers in the minors suggest he should eventually find success at the big-league level. He's currently slashing .299/.375/.583 with 21 home runs, 22 doubles, and 63 RBI in 314 Triple-A at-bats. That level is seemingly too easy for him.
If he can get hot towards the end of the campaign, the Orioles would add a bat who could impact them, just like Mayo suggested.
Nonetheless, the front office has some tough decisions to make in the next week. They also have a few Rule 5 eligible guys who they could call up to avoid that situation, which adds some intrigue.
However, looking to win a World Series, Baltimore's best plan would be to call up any player who could potentially help them accomplish that.