New Era of Baltimore Orioles Baseball is Officially Here After Latest Announcement
The Baltimore Orioles made the requisite moves at the trade deadline to make sure this group had a chance of competing for a World Series championship this year.
While they didn't go out and make the blockbuster move that many wanted them to do, Mike Elias and his front office were able to upgrade their roster by filling in the holes that were created from injuries and by adding depth to their bullpen and lineup.
The Orioles are aiming to win back-to-back division titles for the first time since the mid-1970s and their first World Series since 1983.
Making these moves ensure they have the chance to make a deep run, and Elias thanked the new ownership group for turning this possibility into a reality ahead of the deadline.
And for all the attention this new era of Baltimore baseball is receiving on the field, perhaps there is just as much excitement throughout the fanbase about what has taken place off the field with the ownership of the franchise officially changing hands from the Angelos family to the group controlled by local billionaire David Rubenstein.
This offseason, a deal was in place for Rubenstein to buy the Orioles, but things kicked into high gear when family patriarch Peter Angelos passed away which sped up the process of control getting moved over to the new owner.
Now, the new era has officially been ushered in.
In Rubenstein's official statement, part of it read, "As an ownership group we are firmly committed to this team and to my hometown ... We look forward to working with our partners in the city and state as we refurbish Orioles Park, develop the area surrounding Camden Yards, and enhance the experience for all Orioles fans."
This was the result of his group purchasing the remaining shares of the organization that was held by members from the previous regime.
Initially, Rubenstein bought 40 percent of the franchise with the deal stating this process would move slowly barring the death of Peter Angelos.
When that occurred, it fast-tracked the process that just took place on Thursday.
For a long time, fans grew frustrated with the lack of resources that were put into this baseball team, constantly getting outspent by their division rivals which put them at a major competitive disadvantage.
But with this new era now officially in place, things are about to get even more exciting in Baltimore.