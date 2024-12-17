Baltimore Orioles' Most Realistic Free Agency Option May Be Walker Buehler
The Baltimore Orioles have wrapped up the Winter Meetings, and they have been fairly active so far this offseason.
After another 90+ win season in 2024, the Orioles entered the offseason looking to improve a team that has had success in the regular season, but that hasn’t translated into postseason success.
So far, the two most notable moves for Baltimore are in their lineup, as they added Tyler O’Neill to their outfield and Gary Sanchez at catcher. Both of these hitters are known for their power, as the Orioles are likely trying to replace power production from free-agent Anthony Santander, who is unlikely to return.
While replacing Santander was important, Baltimore still has their ace, Corbin Burnes, as a free agent. The talented right-hander pitched very well in 2024 for the Orioles, and he is set to make a lot of money this offseason. However, that might not come from Baltimore, as he could be out of their price range.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about who would be the most realistic free-agent signing at this point in the offseason. For the Orioles, he had Walker Buehler as the realistic target.
“The Orioles have actively fleshed out their offense, notably doing free-agent deals with sluggers Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sánchez. Yet they still need an ace to fill Corbin Burnes' shoes, and it just doesn't feel like it's going to be Burnes himself. Jack Flaherty, Sean Manaea and Nick Pivetta are hypothetical options for Baltimore, but they'd be wiser to take a chance on Buehler. He should be more affordable and, as evidenced by his playoff performance, he still has ace upside.”
If the $200 million that Burnes is likely to receive in free agency is too steep, Baltimore is going to have to pivot to other options. Adding Buehler as a free agent is certainly an appealing one, as he was able to help his case in this free agency with a solid postseason.
The talented right-hander had a stretch when he was one of the best players in baseball, but injuries have cost him a lot of time over the past few years. For Buehler, he would likely look to sign a 1+1 deal that gives him the option in the second year.
If the right-hander can put together a solid season in 2025, he would then be able to retest free agency in that scenario. For an Orioles team that needs pitching, a deal like that for a pitcher with the upside of Buehler should be very appealing and seems realistic.