Baltimore Orioles Red Hot Star Named As Potential Trade Candidate if Team Sells
Things have not been pretty for the Baltimore Orioles as of late, dropping six of their last seven before grabbing a victory in the series opening game on Monday against the New York Yankees.
Still sitting six games below .500 and with a tough schedule in a very strong division ahead, optimism is not exactly through the roof with the way the team has performed as of late.
If the unfortunate were to keep happening and the Orioles do not become more competitive, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they would become sellers at the trade deadline.
Holding onto one of the best prospect pools in all of baseball already, Baltimore has notoriously been pretty unwilling to deal them away, so if they wanted to trade a Major League player, there is one who may have value right now that will never be higher.
The last couple of seasons for center fielder Cedric Mullins have been good but not great. Prior to 2025, Mullins had been slashing .244/.311/.407 over the previous three seasons while not hitting more than 18 home runs in a season.
This was after a 2021 season in which he hit 30 home runs, slashed .291/.360/.518, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.
In 2025 however, Mullins is back to that form and even better, slashing .292/.432/.551 with six home runs and 20 RBI.
A powerful center fielder like that has the potential to net the team a huge return.
During an appearance on Foul Territory, Orioles beat writer Jacob Calvin Meyer said he would not be shocked to see Mullins on the move if Baltimore keeps falling out of contention.
"I would not rule anything out because of how shrewd this front office is," Meyer said. "If they conclude that they have no chance of making the postseason, would they trade Cedric Mullins? Potentially."
Meyer pointed out that Mullins is a free agent after the season anyway and that if Mullins continues to hit the way he has so far, he is going to price himself out of the team's desired range anyway.
Though it would sting immensely for fans to see the 30-year-old dealt after spending his entire eight-year career with the Orioles, it could wind up making some amount of sense.
Baltimore's current pitching situation is going to make it extremely difficult to contend and if the deadline approaches with them far out of the picture, they would have to at least entertain offers.
If Mullins continues to hit the way he has, dealing him at the deadline could be in the long-term best interest of the franchise.