Multiple Baltimore Orioles Players Receive Votes As Potential All-MLB Team Members
The start of the 2025 MLB regular season has been abysmal for the Baltimore Orioles.
They are 11-17, in the cellar of the American League East and the owners of the second-worst record in the AL. Only the Chicago White Sox are worse, and in the entire MLB, only the Colorado Rockies have fewer victories.
Despite the lack of overall team success, there have been a few individual standout performers that are being recognized for their performance through the first month of the season.
Over at MLB.com, Jason Foster has shared predictions for the 2025 All-MLB Team through the first month of the season.
There weren’t any Orioles players selected for the first or second team, but there were a few who did receive votes at their respective positions.
One of those players was center fielder Cedric Mullins, the most productive position player that Baltimore has thus far this season.
He leads the team with an OPS+ of 190 and 49 total bases. His six home runs, 20 RBI, five stolen bases, 20 walks, 26 hits and 17 runs scored are also pacing the team.
Mullins has been a one-man wrecking crew, with the expected leading stars, such as catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson, getting off to slower-than-anticipated starts.
He had produced an impressive 1.3 WAR through his first 111 plate appearances with a slash line of .292/.432/.551.
In addition to the great start at the plate, he remains a great defender as well with two outs above average already being recorded.
He is someone to keep an eye on as the trade deadline gets closer because if the team is out of the race, Mullins will be a popular name on the trade market after being shopped ahead of the deadline in 2024.
Joining him on the ballot receiving votes is closer Felix Bautista.
He has been a welcome addition back to the Orioles' bullpen after missing the entire 2024 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was injured in August of 2023 and returned to the mound at the start of the 2025 season.
There are still some restrictions, such as not pitching back-to-back days yet, but he is slowly but surely regaining the dominant form that he showed prior to the injury.
Bautista has made eight appearances thus far, all one-inning outings, and has kept his opponent off the scoreboard seven times. He has multiple strikeouts in three of those outings and is a perfect 4-for-4 on save opportunities.
Having an elite weapon like that at the end of games is certainly nice. For a team that isn’t winning much, knowing if they build an early lead that it will be held onto is a good feeling to have.