Baltimore Orioles Reinstate Star Slugger, Option Another in Latest Roster Move
It's been a while since the Baltimore Orioles had a clean bill of health, but they are finally starting to get star contributors back in the mix after prolonged stints on the injured list.
It started with their relievers Jacob Webb and Danny Coulombe, followed by All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg and fellow infielder Ramon Urias.
Now, the Orioles have gotten back another piece to their puzzle.
After being out since Aug. 22 when he sprained his left wrist, Ryan Mountcastle is back following his prolonged stint on the 10-day injured list, giving Baltimore some more power in their lineup that is looking to find some consistency.
In a surprising move, they also designated Eloy Jimenez for assignment to clear space on the roster.
Mountcastle is in the midst of putting together his fifth straight season with an OPS+ above the league average of 100. He's currently slashing .265/.305/.425 with 13 homers, 44 extra-base hits, and 61 RBI.
He'll be a huge boost to this offense, especially with the issues that Jimenez has had at the plate.
Acquired at the trade deadline this year, the former top prospect has gone ice-cold on offense in recent games, going 5-for-39 in his last 15 contests and hasn't recorded a hit in 16 at-bats.
Getting Mountcastle back is important for the Orioles at this point in the season, not only having one of their best hitters in the lineup, but also getting him reps before the playoffs start.
Baltimore can officially clinch a Wild Card spot with a win on Tuesday and a loss by the Minnesota Twins or Kansas City Royals.