Buck Showalter calls Orioles a 'really good fit' for Pete Alonso

The Baltimore Orioles entered the offseason with a few key needs and have wasted no time addressing them.

In signing Pete Alonso, the club landed one of the most coveted players on the free agent market for both his impact power bat and veteran leadership. After seven seasons with the New York Mets, it will be Alonso's first time suiting up for another team. But according to his former manager Buck Showalter, this will be an easy adjustment.

“That’s a good fit for Pete, a really good fit,” Showalter told Dan Martin of the New York Post. “Pete will get Baltimore and the fans in Baltimore will get Pete. If I was gonna pick a place, other than Queens, for him, Baltimore would be high on the list.”

Showalter, who managed Alonso for two seasons in 2022 and 2023 in New York and spent nine years with the Orioles from 2010 to 2018, seemingly did have some influence over his former player's decision. In his introductory press conference on Friday, Alonso explained that he consulted Showalter before signing with the O's, asking for his opinion of the franchise.

Showalter spoke highly of Baltimore and told Alonso that he is going to "absolutely crush" at Camden Yards.

Pete Alonso said Buck Showalter only had positive things to say about Baltimore when they talked before Alonso signed with the Orioles.



“Pete, you’re gonna absolutely crush this place,” Showalter told Alonso. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) December 12, 2025

Alonso thrived in the highly pressurized environment of the New York market, becoming a fan-favorite during an incredible seven-year run where he became the Mets' all-time home run leader. Showalter, who is as credible a source as any on the matter, believes that learning to play in Baltimore will simply be a matter of delivering.

“They’re not mean,” Showalter said of Orioles fans. “They just want to see the Orioles do well and they get behind a good team. They’re really hungry.”

Alonso's five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles marked the second-largest deal in franchise history, behind only Chris Davis’ seven-year, $161 million contract signed in 2016. While Davis' deal backfired, Showalter seems confident that the club made the right decision on Alonso, citing his consistent production and positive mindset.

“Pete is such a sincere guy,” Showalter said. “He never has a bad day and he’s the same guy every day. And he posts up. If you were ever gonna trust a guy with a contract like that, he’d be one of the frontrunners.”

The Mets clearly disagreed with Showalter's sentiments, signing Alonso to a short-term deal last offseason and refusing to engage in serious discussions of a long-term deal this year. So far, the club pivoted to infielder Jorge Polanco on a two-year deal but will be hard-pressed to replace Alonso's elite power bat.

Pete Alonso 2025 Expected Home Runs



in Citi Field: 36

in Camden Yards: 45



Did not expect that. His 38 bombs overlaid with Camden: pic.twitter.com/JfA7s2qRe6 — Jon Anderson (@JonPgh) December 10, 2025

The Polar Bear has played all 162 games the past two seasons and is coming off of a tremendous year with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and a National League-best 41 doubles. With over 1,000 games played in seven seasons, Alonso has proven to be one of the league's most dependable players at the core of a lineup. According to Showalter, it won't take much to bring this same impact to Baltimore.

“As long as he doesn’t try to do too much and be everything to everyone, he’ll be fine. He’s such a pleaser. I would tell him to play first base and be Pete.”

With Alonso penciled in, the Orioles have built a formidable squad thus far that appears poised for a bounce back from a last place finish in the AL East 2025. But if his signing is any indication, Mike Elias has real plans for his team and will spare no expense to get there.

