Baltimore Orioles Release Original Documentary About Their Star Jackson Holliday
Jackson Holliday is entering his second season as a Major Leaguer with the Baltimore Orioles, a team that has captured generational talent maybe like never seen before.
It didn't take long for scouts everywhere to notice Holliday.
His rise from high school ball to the big leagues was beyond anything any other player had experienced in recent years. Holliday set a national record during his senior year of high school with 89 hits in one season. There was no need for a collegiate career for this Oklahoma-bred standout.
By 2022, Holliday joined the Orioles as the No. 1 pick in the first round of the MLB draft. He made his official debut in 2024, but his first campaign in the bigs was not what anyone had expected.
Holliday hit for .189/.255/.311; a slash line that was well-below anything the rookie had done in his entire baseball career.
Even though he struggled, many believe he is experiencing a necessary growing pain that comes from playing in the MLB since there's countless examples of rookie struggles from great players who eventually settled in and had elite careers.
Coming into the newest season, Holliday is expected to take a huge step forward, putting to rest any doubts about his ability to swing in The Show.
Part of this expulsion of doubt comes from Baltimore's latest announcement about the release of a special documentary.
The club will drop their original film on Thursday, Feb. 13.
As seen in the trailer, the documentary will be illustrating Holliday's unique path to the big leagues.
The Pursuit: A Jackson Holliday Story will highlight Holliday's early life, taking fans through the experience of being raised by and around talented MLB players.
As the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, he grew up surrounded by incredible influence and showed extraordinary talent from an early age. The documentary includes dialogue from many members of Holliday's family, providing insight into the life of this mega-talent.
Ahead of the 2025 regular season, Holliday will continue his preparation as the second baseman for the Orioles. He will join Baltimore's other position players in camp on Feb. 18.
Spring training games will begin on Feb. 22, followed by the Orioles' regular season debut against the Boston Red Sox on March 31.