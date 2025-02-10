Baltimore Orioles Spring Training Schedule Heavy on Nearby Foes
The Baltimore Orioles kept their spring training schedule tight this season, as they won’t venture far from their Sarasota home when they play road games.
The Orioles will play a steady diet of games against teams that are on the west coast of Florida and make their spring training homes there, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto. Minnesota, Boston, Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees.
The schedule opens on Feb. 22 with a home game at Ed Smith Stadium against Pittsburgh. The schedule ends on March 23 with a trip to Atlanta.
Pitchers and catchers will report on Thursday and the rest of the roster will report on Feb. 18.
Baltimore lured in a pair of veteran pitchers on one-year deals — Tomoyuki Sugano and Charlie Morton — to augment their young rotation that includes Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer and Albert Suárez. Closer Félix Bautista is back to serve as the closer after missing all of 2024 due to injury.
When position players report, the Orioles’ young core of starts will descent on Sarasota, including infielder Ryan Mountcastle, catcher Adley Rutschman, outfielder Colton Cowser, infielder Gunner Henderson and infielder Jackson Holliday.
That will also include two of the Orioles’ most significant free-agent signings — outfielder Tyler O’Neill and catcher Gary Sanchez, who will back up Rutschman.
Baltimore opens the regular season on the road at Toronto on March 27 before returning to Camden Yards to open the home portion of the schedule against Boston on March 31.
Baltimore Orioles 2025 Spring Training Schedule
(all times eastern; home games in bold)
Sat, Feb 22 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 PM
Sun, Feb 23 at Philadelphia, 1:05 PM
Mon, Feb 24 vs. Atlanta, 1:05 PM
Tue, Feb 25 vs. Detroit, 1:05 PM
Wed, Feb 26 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 PM
Thu, Feb 27 vs. Toronto, 1:05 PM
Fri, Feb 28 at Minnesota, 1:05 PM
Sat, Mar 1 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 2 at Philadelphia, 1:05 PM
Mon, Mar 3 vs. Boston, 1:05 PM
Wed, Mar 5 at Minnesota, 1:05 PM
Thu, Mar 6 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:05 PM
Fri, Mar 7 at Detroit, 6:05 PM
Sat, Mar 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 9 at Philadelphia, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 9 vs. Minnesota, 1:05 PM
Mon, Mar 10 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 PM
Tue, Mar 11 at New York Yankees, 1:05 PM
Wed, Mar 12 vs. Atlanta, 1:05 PM
Thu, Mar 13 at Toronto, 1:07 PM
Fri, Mar 14 vs. Minnesota, 6:05 PM
Sat, Mar 15 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 16 at Detroit, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 16 vs. Philadelphia, 1:05 PM
Mon, Mar 17 at Boston, 1:05 PM
Tue, Mar 18 vs. Toronto, 6:05 PM
Thu, Mar 20 vs. New York Yankees, 6:05 PM
Fri, Mar 21 vs. Detroit, 6:05 PM
Sat, Mar 22 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 23 at Atlanta, 1:05 PM