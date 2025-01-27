Baltimore Orioles Rightfully Receive Poor Grade for Offseason So Far
It has been a busy offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, but it’s hard to say that improvements have been made so far.
After another solid campaign in 2024 that resulted in their second straight postseason appearance, the Orioles have suffered some notable losses this offseason.
Coming into the winter, Baltimore knew that they would have two of their best players hitting free agency. Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander ended up being two of the top players available this winter and neither will be playing for the Orioles this coming year.
As their best pitcher and leading slugger in 2024, these are both significant losses for the franchise. While they have been active in free agency to bring in some players, Baltimore didn’t bring in either a star slugger or an ace as of now.
For a team that still has a lot of talent, it has been a frustrating offseason to watch. While there is still time to make improvements, Spring Training is also quickly approaching.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently gave out grades for all the teams in the majors so far this offseason. For the Orioles, they received a brutal grade of a ‘D’ for their efforts this winter.
“The Orioles don't have an ace and a premier slugger anymore. They also still don't have any extensions in place with their core stars, which is perhaps even more infuriating.”
Even though Baltimore has ‘spent’ on free agents this offseason, with the additions of Tyler O’Neill, Gary Sanchez, Charlie Morton, and Tomoyuki Sugano, replacing the production of what they have lost in Burnes and Santander is going to be a challenge.
Seeing the poor grade of a ‘D’ so far this offseason is justified based on what they have lost and what they have brought in.
However, Rymer brings up an excellent point about potentially getting a contract extension done with one or more of the young members of their core. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson would be an excellent choice to start with, as the 23-year-old is likely going to be in the MVP conversation this season after another fantastic year.
With a price point already being laid out thanks to the Bobby Witt Jr. extension, the Orioles would be wise to try and lock up their young star as well long-term.
While it was encouraging to see Batlimore make some additions in free agency, but they are going to have to continue to spend if they want to improve their team and keep the young core intact.
So far, the poor grade for the offseason is definitely warranted. However, there is still time to improve it before Spring Training.