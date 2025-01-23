Locking Up Star Infielder to Long-Term Deal Seems Unlikely for Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have been very busy this winter trying to improve a team that is seeking playoff success in 2025.
It was another solid regular season for the Orioles in 2024. The team was able to win over 90 games and were the home team for the American League Wild Card round. However, they were swept by the Kansas City Royals, making it two straight playoff appearances without a win.
This offseason, Baltimore has seen a lot of changes so far.
Star free agents, Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander have signed elsewhere, leaving significant voids in both the lineup and the starting rotation.
Luckily for the Orioles, there is a ton of young talent in their lineup due to the team having a strong farm system and being very good at drafting.
Baltimore has spent a bit more in free agency than they have in recent years, but they haven’t spent for the long-term. With new ownership, the hope is the team will start to spend big money eventually, but that hasn’t been the case just yet.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about some players who should be offered extensions by their teams. For the Orioles, he discussed trying to lock up Gunnar Henderson to a long-term deal.
“For their part, the Orioles are interested in extending Henderson. It's certainly about time they extended someone, as owner David Rubenstein's $4.1 billion fortune has yet to be used for any long-term deals. There's just one problem: Henderson is another Scott Boras client, and one who's notably closer to a free-agent payday than [Elly] De La Cruz.”
As one of the best players already in baseball, Baltimore should certainly want to make sure that Henderson is on the team for a long time.
At just 23 years old, the slugger has already won the Rookie of the Year, made an All-Star team, won a Silver Slugger, and came in fourth in MVP voting last season.
While the Orioles would likely love to spend on keeping Henderson, he is a Scott Boras client, which doesn’t translate well to the likelihood of him taking an extension.
However, the 11-year, $288 million extension that Bobby Witt Jr. received might peak the interest of Henderson, since that is a lot of money to leave on the table at his age and at this stage of his career.
As Baltimore looks to take the next step forward in 2025, their star shortstop is going to be a major part of their success. After a really impressive sophomore season, he could very well be a real contender for the MVP in 2025.
If the Orioles are able to, and he is willing to listen, an extension makes a ton of sense for the franchise.
Unfortunately, it just seems unlikely at this point.