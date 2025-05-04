Baltimore Orioles Rising Star Has First Multi-Homer Game, Extends Hot Streak
The 2025 season has not gone according to plan for the Baltimore Orioles, but there have certainly been a few bright spots through the first month-and-change of the campaign.
While the team currently owns a 13-20 record and occupies last place in the American League East division, one of the club's crucial young players is taking the next step toward stardom.
Jackson Holliday, the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, is turning a corner and showing why his long-term ceiling is as high as it is.
Holliday earned his first call-up to the Major Leagues in 2024, but things did not go as many envisioned they would.
Instead of injecting another high-caliber bat into the lineup for the stretch run, Holliday struggled heavily, posting a slash line of .189/.255/.311 and generally looking overmatched against Major League pitching in his 60-game rookie campaign.
Now at the age of 21 and in his first full MLB season, things are looking different for the Austin, Texas native as he's gotten more acclimated to the challenge he's facing.
On Sunday's game in an 11-6 loss against the Kansas City Royals, Holliday put together the first multi-home run game of his career.
In his first plate appearance of the contest, Holliday sent a first-pitch four-seam fastball that dotted the inside edge of the plate 374 feet at an exit velocity of 107 miles per hour to tie the game at a run apiece.
His next time up, he got Lorenen again, this time on a curveball that caught too much of the plate. Holliday walloped this one 422 feet after it left the bat at 109.6 mph.
In a game in which the Royals broke their franchise record with seven home runs and the teams combined for 11 in total, Holliday's second bomb was the hardest and furthest hit home run of the day.
He became the youngest Oriole to accomplish the feat since Manny Machado hit a pair of blasts less than three months after he turned 20 back in 2012.
Sunday's outburst was the continuation of a strong stretch of play from Holliday that should have Orioles fans excited even in a dreary start to the year.
The infielder is now the owner of a five-game hit streak, and he has rocketed his OPS up to .783 after it bottomed out at .570 on April 13 during an extended slump.