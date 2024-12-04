Baltimore Orioles Insider Sees Jackson Holliday as Starting Second Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles could have a few major holes on their roster to fill depending on how the offseason pans out.
Ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and right fielder Anthony Santander are both free agents and expected to command big contracts. Retaining both will be a challenge, especially with how many other teams are expected to pursue them.
Either of them leaving would create another item on the to-do list this offseason. But, out of the two, Santander would be the easier one to replace.
The Orioles are overflowing with hitting options, but are lacking pitching. Help on the mound was already needed; if Burnes left, they will be in real trouble.
Alas, those aren’t the only question marks the team has this offseason.
Another thing that will have to be figured out over time is who will be the starting second baseman in 2025 and beyond. They have a plethora of options, but reporter Roch Kubatko, who covers the team for MASN, believes that the job will be won by star prospect Jackson Holliday.
“I’d tab Jackson Holliday as the favorite, but the Orioles can use Jordan Westburg, Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo if he’s on the club and healthy. They don’t appear to be in the market for more infielders,” he wrote when answering questions sent in a mailbag.
Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball entering the 2024 campaign, struggled mightily when getting his first taste of the Big Leagues. In 208 plate appearances, he slashed only .189/.255/.311 with an alarming 69 strikeouts.
Patience needs to be exhibited with him, as he had only 145 games of professional experience under his belt in the minor leagues before debuting. The situation that Baltimore currently has is a luxury, not many teams are afforded.
There won’t be any pressure or a rush to push Holliday into a starting role if it isn’t something he is ready for. Westburg, who was an All-Star in 2024, has proven more than capable of handling a starting role and performing at a high level.
He should be in the lineup one way or another, as he can fill in at third base as well. Urias can also play multiple positions around the diamond and is a nice veteran to have as depth and insurance on the roster.
Mateo has value as he provides elite defense up the middle, leading the Major Leagues in assists and double plays turned in 2022 as the starting shortstop. His speed is a valuable weapon off the bench for Brandon Hyde as well.
Kubatko picking Holliday does make the most sense, as he has the highest upside of the options. Not yet 21 years old, he has superstar potential that he isn’t even scratching the surface of to this point.
Sooner than later, they will have to see what he has got. But, it is nice knowing they can let him gain experience learning a new position in the Minor Leagues if need be with capable options already being on the roster.