Baltimore Orioles Rising Star Nearly Cracks Updated Top Prospect List
The Baltimore Orioles have had a steady stream of top prospects rolling into the Majors the last few years.
They may be running out of elite prospects, but the ones near the top are promising players.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his first Top 100 rankings update of the offseason and the Orioles still had two prospects within the Top 15. Another recent addition made his way into the 'Top 50' honorable mentions group.
OF Vance Honeycutt - Honorable Mention
Honeycutt stumbled out of the gate with a slash line of .177/.250/.446 with five home runs and four stolen bases in his first 13 professional games. But his bat still has Orioles management excited.
The No. 22 overall selection of the 2024 MLB draft showcased incredible potential while in college. His final season with the North Carolina Tar Heels saw him post a slash line of .318/.410/.714 with 28 home runs and 28 stolen bases.
Just 21 years old, there is no need to rush him through the minors. He looks like the next face of the farm system.
C/1B Samuel Basallo - No. 13
Basallo, one of the system's fastest-rising prospects, struggled once he hit Triple-A. He still had a slash line of .278/.341/.449 at two affiliates.
As he continues to get better defensively at first base, Baltimore is counting the games until he is ready to be called up.
His name was brought up a lot in trade talks in July when many expected the Orioles to be in the conversation for a star, but the organization made it known that Basallo was off limits.
The 20-year-old will look to hit the ground running at the Triple-A next year. He is already ahead of schedule based on his age.
3B/1B Coby Mayo - No. 7
Mayo was the latest victim of a Baltimore superstar prospect hitting the Majors and coming up ice cold during their first time in the league.
The Orioles' best prospect had a slash line of .098/.196/.098 in the Majors. He failed to hit an extra-base hit and to drive in a run in 46 plate appearances.
His bat looked good when he was in the minors, as he finished with a slash line of .293/.372/.592 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI, most of which came at Triple-A Norfolk.
Mayo's struggles at the Major League level are likely temporary. The progress of Colton Cowser from 2023 to 2024 is a good indication of what Mayo could become.