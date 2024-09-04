Baltimore Orioles Rout White Sox With Wild Inning Not Seen in Decades
The Baltimore Orioles crushed the Chicago White Sox again on Tuesday, trouncing them 9-0 following Monday's historic 13-3 blowout. It was the 109th loss of the season for the White Sox, who somehow keep finding new ways to lose.
Chicago's ineptitude was on full display during the second inning of Tuesday's game at Camden Yards. With the Orioles already leading 3-0, the White Sox suddenly unraveled, proving once again why they're the worst team in baseball.
After allowing three doubles, a single, a walk and a wild pitch in the first inning, Chicago's Nick Nastrini continue to struggle in the second. With two outs and Gunnar Henderson on second base, his control completely abandoned him,
Nastrini issued three straight free passes, walking in a run. He also uncorked another wild pitch to boot.
With two outs and the bases still loaded, Eloy Jimenez lifted an easy fly ball to left against his old teammates that should've ended the inning. Instead, this happened:
Three White Sox converged on the ball, but none of them caught it. One peeled off while the other two crashed into each other, allowing the ball to roll away.
Since the runners were going on two outs, all three scored easily on the error while Jimenez chugged into second base, expanding the lead to 7-0.
Incredibly, Baltimore scored all four of its runs in the inning without a single hit, using four walks and an error. It marked the team's most runs in an inning without a hit since May 8, 1985, when the Orioles suffered a 9-8 loss to the Kansas City Royals despite scoring four runs in the fourth inning on six consecutive walks and a groundout.
Tuesday's crazy inning helped Baltimore secure its 81st win and pass the New York Yankees -- who got walked off by the Texas Rangers -- for first place in the AL East. It also proved that Chicago's roster is so bad, you don't even need to get a hit to beat it.