Baltimore Orioles Send Highly Regarded Prospect To Injured List With New Setback

The Baltimore Orioles have had a tough start with injuries in 2025, and the problem continues to get worse, this time hitting their farm system.

May 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A Baltimore Orioles hat and glove rest on the dugout rail during a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a relatively weak start in 2025 with a 9-12 record, landing them fourth in the American League East, only a half game above the Tampa Bay Rays in last place.

This tough start has been for a mix of reasons, and one of the primary ones has been injuries throughout the organization, which have not only hit the starters but the depth pieces as well.

The Orioles currently have 10 players on the Major League Injured List, never mind the farm system injuries they have endured as of late.

One of the new additions to the group is starting pitcher Keeler Morfe, a Single-A prospect who ranks No. 9 in their organization according to MLB.com. Morfe will go on the 7-day injured list with a right ring finger sprain, as was reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Morfe has had a difficult first few starts this season, as in three appearances he has only pitched two innings, accruing a 22.50 ERA and a 6.50 WHIP with 12 walks against two strikeouts.

Ultimately this will give the 18-year-old prospect the chance to recover a bit from the injury, and begin to ramp back up in preparation for potentially more innings or even a different role potentially to see where he may work best.

With somewhat decent productivity in the lower levels prior to Single-A, it will be intriguing to see how he adapts to the adversity he is facing now.

