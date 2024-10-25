Baltimore Orioles Slugger Lands Massive Contract in Latest Free Agency Prediction
It's unfortunate that the Baltimore Orioles didn't win a World Series this season, as their roster was as good as it gets.
While they'll be a talented team in 2025, even if they lose some of their pending free agents and could win a World Series if things go their way, there are more questions about their roster than ever.
Losing Anthony Santander, specifically, would add to those questions, as the slugger is coming off the best campaign of his career.
With 44 home runs, there will be multiple teams interested in his services.
Due to Corbin Burnes likely being their top priority, there's a chance the Orioles will let Santander walk to a different club. If Burnes signs with a different team instantly, perhaps their focus will be on Santander.
Until the free agency period opens up, it's tough to get a feel for what will exactly play out. All that is known now is that both players will be sought after on the open market.
Santander is believed to be in the $100 million range, a price that's warranted for a hitter of his caliber.
If there are any questions about his game, it's on the defensive side of the baseball. Clubs might be uninterested in signing him to a contract around $100 million due to likely being a long-term designated hitter.
Despite that reality, Jim Bowden of The Athletic came in with a massive prediction on Thursday.
Bowden predicted the slugger to sign a seven-year, $150.5 million deal.
"A lot of teams are looking for corner outfielders with power and there won’t be a lot of those players available via free agency or trades. This season Santander had 44 home runs, 102 RBIs and 91 runs scored, all of which were career highs. He’s hit 105 homers over the past three seasons and is still only 30."
Santander getting $150.5 million would be a bit of a surprise, as that would exceed the other predictions by about $50 million.
It isn't every winter that a switch hitter with his power hits the open market, so perhaps Bowden values that more than others.
He can swing it with the best of them when he's at the top of his game, and if he were to play in a more hitter-friendly ballpark, he should continue to hit 30-plus.
That's the type of player who often gets at least $100 million in free agency.