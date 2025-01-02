Baltimore Orioles Slugger Predicted To Depart for American League East Rival
On paper, the Baltimore Orioles roster will be worse heading into next season.
The moves the front office has made throughout the first few months of the winter haven't been bad, but more has to be done.
If they land players they need in certain positions, things may be different, however, after losing Corbin Burnes and the chances of Anthony Santander signing elsewhere, it's tough to feel too optimistic heading into spring training.
Burnes was exactly who he was billed to be.
When Baltimore traded for him, everyone knew he'd be one of the top starters in Major League Baseball, and even though his stuff has declined, he was still among the top five starters in the game last year.
Santander is a bit tougher to get a feel for.
His performance in 2024 was one of the most impressive out of any hitter in baseball when he finished with 44 home runs and a 134 OPS+.
That was by far the best showing of his career, but over the past three seasons, he's improved every step of the way.
That isn't to say a 30-year-old won't continue to get better over the next few campaigns, but the Orioles have to consider that he won't ever play as well as he just did.
All indications point to the switch hitter departing for a different ball club this winter, and despite his free agency taking a bit longer than expected, he isn't likely to return to Baltimore.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports predicted he will sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Santander's market seems a little too quiet for a 30-year-old switch-hitter coming off a 44-homer season. Such is life anymore for non-elite corner bats. I'm penciling in the Blue Jays here because they've been connected to several top free agents this winter, suggesting they're at least somewhat open to making further additions. Plus, Toronto could certainly use an upgrade in the corner outfield or at DH."
The Blue Jays, a ball club looking to make a big splash this winter, have been quiet.
Adding Santander would be a step in the right direction for them and could directly impact the Orioles in the American League East battle.
Baltimore would still likely be a better team than Toronto, but don't expect the Orioles to be as good as they have been in recent campaigns after letting this duo walk.