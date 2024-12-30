Baltimore Orioles All-Star Slugger Has Two New Suitors in Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles and their fan base were already bracing for the loss of ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, who was the best free agent pitcher available.
That became a reality over the weekend when the former Cy Young Award winner agreed to a massive six-year, $210 million deal with a surprising landing spot; the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Replacing Burnes will not be easy, especially with almost all of the top free agents already agreeing to deals elsewhere. It is a huge blow to a staff that was already in need of pitching help before his departure.
He isn’t the only high-profile free agent that Baltimore is likely to lose, as All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander remains a free agent as well.
His fate seemed sealed when it was announced that the Orioles had agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million deal with outfielder Tyler O’Neill, formerly of the Boston Red Sox. He fills their need for a power-hitting right-hander, and will likely take over as the starting right fielder.
Where does that leave Santander in what has become a slow-developing corner outfield market?
Almost half the MLB has been checking in on corner outfielders this offseason, but two teams have reportedly emerged as suitors for the switch-hitting slugger.
According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers have joined the fray. They are joined by other known suitors in the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.
Petzold has shared that the Angels and Blue Jays are considered the frontrunners in the Santander sweepstakes and that the Tigers view him as a Plan B if they are unable to land Alex Bregman.
Los Angeles has shown some aggressiveness upgrading their roster this offseason, acquiring several veterans to improve their outlook. Toronto is desperate to make a splash as major changes could be on the horizon is they don’t get off to a hot start and win early on in 2025.
Santander chose the perfect time to have a career campaign, as he hit 44 home runs with 102 RBI in 2024. That earned him not only his first All-Star selection but Silver Slugger Award as well.
His prodigious power is where almost all of his value lies, as he isn’t a great fielder or base runner. Splits aren’t too much of a worry, as he performs at nearly the same clip whether it is from the left or right side of the plate.
Entering the offseason, there were some reports that he could push for a five-year contract that reached nine-figures. That is certainly still within reach with how many franchises are seeking a power hitter to put into their lineup.