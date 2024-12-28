Baltimore Orioles Will Regret Not Spending to Bring Back Corbin Burnes
The Baltimore Orioles have been busy this offseason, but the status of their ace in 2024 has been looming over their heads.
It was another strong season in 2024 for the Orioles. The team was able to win over 90 games again, and for the first half of the season looked like one of the best teams in baseball.
One of the reasons for their success was the decision last winter to trade for Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers. With one-year left on his deal, Batlimore was able to pull off the big trade for the ace.
The Orioles knew that improving their pitching staff and finding a star at the top of the rotation was going to be key for them. However, it came with the risk of being just for one year.
In 2024, the talented right-hander lived up to expectations. He totaled a 15-9 record and 2.92 ERA. Against the Kansas City Royals in the American League Wild Card Round, he delivered a strong performance, but got no help from the lineup.
That game will reportedly be the last game that Burnes will have pitched for Baltimore, as reports are that he has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This is a massive loss for the Orioles in free agency. The deal for Burnes worth a reported $210 million over six years, was expensive, but fair for a player of his caliber. The move also allows Burnes to call his Arizona home is home most of the year, as opposed to just the offseason.
While losing the ace was always a possibility, Baltimore never seemingly had a good backup plan in place. Now, they are without Burnes and options are limited.
The Orioles have been fairly adamant about not giving up draft compensation for free agents, which takes Nick Pivetta off the table. Perhaps the best option remaining for them will be Jack Flaherty, who struggled in a half of season with Baltimore in 2023.
For the Diamondbacks, this was a massive splash for a team that has been very good the last few years. They will now have a true ace at the top of their rotation, which will be important in the National League West.
While the Orioles were in the mix for Burnes, they clearly never got up to the number that he was looking for to sway him from staying home.
Now, Baltimore feels like they have missed a major opportunity to keep one of the best pitchers in the game. While they still have a lot of young talent, by no means do they feel like a contender without Burnes.