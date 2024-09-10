Baltimore Orioles Slugger Predicted To Land With American League Contender in Winter
While the Baltimore Orioles offense might be one of the top in baseball when they're at their best, they've had a few down games throughout the past few months. Since the All-Star break, the Orioles could definitely be swinging the bats at a higher level.
That's not to say they've necessarily been bad, but there's much to be desired with the talent in the lineup.
It's something they have to think about moving forward, too, as there's a real possibility that they'll lose one of their top hitters this winter. Anthony Santander hits the market at the end of the year, and with the production he's given Baltimore, there's a real chance he leaves in free agency due to getting a bigger offer elsewhere.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted that'll happen, writing that the Orioles could allow some youngsters to get an opportunity and save money to spend elsewhere.
"With so many promising young bats in the organization, the Orioles will likely let slugger Anthony Santander walk in free agency, though that will mean someone like Heston Kjerstad or Coby Mayo will be counted on to step up in the middle of the lineup."
Reuter predicted every Major League Baseball team's opening day lineup, and Santander was listed as the four hitter for the Seattle Mariners.
"The Mariners have to do something to upgrade a perennially underperforming offense, and adding the power bat of Anthony Santander would be a great first step. With a 136 OPS+ and 39 home runs this season, he has likely positioned himself for something in the region of the five-year, $100 million deal Nick Castellanos signed with the Phillies, but that would be money well spent."
The Mariners would be a great spot for him to land, but that could also hurt Baltimore for more reasons than one. Seattle has struggled a bit this year, which is a surprise given their expectations coming into the campaign. However, 3.5 games out in the American League Wild Card, they still have an opportunity to make the postseason.
Whether they do or don't remains to be seen, but if Santander signed with them, he could help them immensely.
It's possible that the Orioles will potentially play them in a playoff series, too. With the way Santander has swung the bat this season, slashing .239/.308/.510 with 40 home runs, he could sway that series in the Mariners direction.
Considering Baltimore is trying to win now, keeping him around seems logical. Unfortunately, it's uncertain if the front office will be willing to give him the money he's likely to be looking for.