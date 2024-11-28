Baltimore Orioles' Star Prospect Suggests NL Contender Trade for Mike Trout
The Baltimore Orioles need to improve this winter, and the same could be said for many teams around Major League Baseball.
The Orioles' honeymoon phase is over, and as a result, every year from here on out that doesn't result in a World Series will be viewed as a disappointment.
It's fair to make the same argument for other teams around the league, including the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are in a different situation than Baltimore due to the veteran talent on their roster, but whenever they don't win, it's considered a failure of a campaign.
Philadelphia has some work that needs to be done this winter, especially in the outfield. Orioles youngster Jackson Holliday seemingly understands that, suggesting the Phillies trade for Mike Trout.
Philadelphia has an elite farm system, similar to Baltimore, and while moving elite prospects at this stage of Trout's career wouldn't make the most sense due to his injury history, he believes the Phillies should move whatever package it'd take to land him.
"I think the Phillies would do anything to get him,” Holliday said (h/t Essentially Sports). “I think they would give away their whole farm system ‘cause he’s from Philly, you know. I don’t know why he wouldn’t be open to that."
The idea of trading for Trout has been one that many have thrown around over the past few years. Some believe that if he were to be moved in the future, Philadelphia would be the logical landing spot due to the future Hall of Famer growing up in the area.
It's uncertain if he'll ever be traded. The right-handed hitting outfielder hasn't requested a trade despite baseball fans hoping he would throughout his career.
If he were to get traded, a team like the Phillies would make the most sense. There's even an argument that the Orioles should give him a call. That would depend on the package they'd have to move to acquire him because, again, Trout can't be trusted to stay on the field.
When he's healthy, the multi-time All-Star is the ideal player to move a massive haul for. However, when factoring in his remaining contract and injury history, a package for him would be tough to come up with.
It's unfortunate that his career has gone the way it has recently, but it doesn't take away from the fact that he's one of the best players in Major League Baseball history.