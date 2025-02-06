Baltimore Orioles Star Prospect's Speed Will Be Impactful Postseason Weapon
The Baltimore Orioles have as deep and talented a position player pool as any franchise in baseball.
They have done an excellent job of building up their hitting prospects, churning out Major League talent with regularity or using the prospects as building blocks in trade packages to upgrade the roster.
There are already a ton of impactful players at the Major League level, headlined by shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman, outfielder Colton Cowser and infielder Jordan Westburg.
Soon they are hoping Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad can join them as regular contributors.
More players with high-upside are knocking on the door of promotions as well, with catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo and corner infielder Coby Mayo both waiting for an opportunity at the next level.
While it is fair to wonder when they will get the call, given the logjam that exists ahead of them on the depth chart, there is another prospect who could make his debut in 2025 and make his presence felt right away; outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr.
There isn’t a spot for him currently, as the Orioles added another outfielder this week when they signed Ramon Laureano to a deal that includes $4 million guaranteed with an option for 2026.
He joins Tyler O’Neill as new additions this offseason to help offset the loss of Anthony Santander, with Cowser and Cedrin Mullins as holdovers from last year.
That is a crowded outfield depth chart, which also includes Kjerstad, who doesn’t have a direct path to regular playing time, and Dylan Carlson, who was also signed as a free agent.
But, Bradfield possesses an elite trait that Kiley McDaniel of ESPN believes will lead to him being promoted and making his MLB debut later this year.
“Baltimore has a ton of young hitters and doesn't really promote prospects quickly, so while Bradfield could contribute in the second half as a starter/pinch runner/defensive replacement, he definitely will be needed either in September or the playoffs,” stated the MLB analyst.
McDaniel has shared an incredibly bold prediction for the young speedster, as he believes Bradfield is going to steal 100 bases this year.
That kind of elite talent is something Baltimore could definitely benefit from down the stretch, giving them an opportunity to put pressure on the opposing defense with his ability to create chaos on the basepaths.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, Bradfield has already shown off his impressive wheels as he stole 74 bases in 2024 and was caught 13 times.
That would be a good element to add to the bench for the stretch run, as base stealing is becoming a major part of offensive game plans again with the recent rule changes.